sri lanka beat south africa: slvsa host sri lanka beat south africa by 14 runs in 1st ODI: SLvSA: Markram’s best innings turned water, Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 14 runs

Colombo

Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 14 runs in the first ODI. In the day-night match played at R Premadasa Stadium, the hosts won the toss and batted first and scored 300/9 runs on the scoreboard. Opener Avishka Fernando (118) scored a brilliant century and Charith Aslanka scored a half-century of 72 runs.

In reply, the South African team could only manage 286 runs in the stipulated 50 overs and remained 14 runs away from their target. Opener Aidan Markram scored 96 runs for South Africa. Rasi van der Dursey also scored 59. Akila Dhananjaya, who took two wickets for 65 runs for Sri Lanka, was the most successful bowler.

Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jayavikrama took 1-1 wickets. The second match of the three-match ODI series will be played from September 4. After the ODI series, there will also be a three-match T20 series. All the matches will be played at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.