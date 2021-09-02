Private jet crashes on building in USA | Those fearful moments were caught on camera – Watch video flash news

A private jet crashed on a building in the industrial area of ​​Farmington, Connecticut, USA. While evacuating the Hyde Road area where the accident occurred, he asked people to stay away from the area. A large number of firefighters and ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene.

Cessna Citation 560X type private jet crashed on a building in the industrial zone in Farmington, Connecticut, USA. Farmington police asked people to stay away from the area while evacuating the Hyde Road area where the accident occurred. A large number of firefighters and ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene. In the news in the US press, it was reported that the plane lost altitude as a result of a technical failure after taking off from Robertson Airport in Plainville with 4 passengers. The plane was reportedly bound for Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina.

It is thought that there was no one in the building where the jet crashed, but all the passengers and crew on the plane died. Authorities have not yet made a statement about the death of the person in the accident.

