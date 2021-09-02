shardul thakur fifty vs england: shardul thakur becomes fastest indian to score half century vs england superb knock in oval test match: no jai-veeru needed if this thakur is at the crease

Oval

Late come the right way….at least the fans must be thinking the same today on the captaincy of Kohli, who gave a chance to Shardul Thakur in the fourth test match. The Mumbai player grabbed the first opportunity he got on the England tour with both hands. When it came to the pitch, the situation was different. Team India’s position was slim, six wickets had fallen for 117 runs, but coming at number eight, Thakur played such a bat that there was a ruckus on the field. Whoever saw this innings said the same thing, no Jai-Veeru needed if this Thakur is at the crease.

Fifty completed with sixes

Shardul finds a place in the team only because he knows how to bat as well as bowl fast, but completing a half-century in 31 balls was no fluke. It was not a blind-swinging innings. Those bowlers before whom all the Surma was piled up, suddenly it seemed like a child’s play to hit boundaries in every corner of the field. Together with Umesh Yadav, 63 runs in just 48 balls for the eighth wicket. If it had not been for Palghar’s courage, then undoubtedly India would not have been able to score 191 runs.

Kohli is unable to find the cut of Robinson’s balls, see how he made his face after getting out

Breaking explosive Virender Sehwag’s record

Virender Sehwag’s name comes first when it comes to aggressive batting in India. Shardul overtook Viru during his swashbuckling innings of 57 off 36 balls. In this innings adorned with seven fours and three sixes, he completed his fifty in just 31 balls. With this, he now also became the fastest batsman to score against England. Opening Sehwag had scored a half-century in 32 balls in Chennai, but this innings played on foreign soil in these adverse conditions will always be remembered.

mature innings of a batsman

Making the second half-century of his career, Shardul displayed tremendous batting. Hit all the shots like a settled batsman. From straight drive, cover drive, backfoot punch to pull also kept accumulating. Captain Joe Root could not understand how to get him out. Smashing at a strike rate of 158.33, he went past even great Indian captains like Mohammad Azharuddin. In fact, he became India’s second best batsman in terms of highest strike rate while scoring at least 50 runs. Kapil Dev, who had a strike rate of 161.81 against the British in 1982, is at the forefront.