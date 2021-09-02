Babar on India: on T20 World Cup clash, Babar Azam said India will be under more pressure than us

Babar on India: on T20 World Cup clash, Babar Azam said India will be under more pressure than us

Karachi

Pakistan captain Babar Azam believes that when his team takes on India in the T20 World Cup match on October 24, more pressure will be on the rival team.

Babar, after meeting Rameez Raja (to be the next chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board), said, ‘I think the Indian team will be under more pressure than us in a World Cup match. We would like to start our campaign by defeating India.

Kohli is unable to find the cut of Robinson’s balls, see how he made his face after getting out

According to the draw issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC), India and Pakistan will take on each other in the group stage of the World T20 in Dubai. Both the teams have not played any cricket match against each other since the World Cup 2019. In this encounter too, India defeated Pakistan easily.

India has had the upper hand in ICC events and has never lost to Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup. Babar said that playing in the UAE would be like playing at home for him.

Virat Kohli 23000 international runs: Virat Kohli created history, Sachin Tendulkar also left behind

Babar said, ‘It is like our home ground, when we play on the grounds of UAE, we get an advantage and would like to give our 100 percent along with it.’ Babar also said that there is no pressure on him to captain the team in all three formats.