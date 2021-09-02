Cars drifted into the sea! Floods paralyzed life in Spain

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 2, 2021
1

In the flood disaster caused by heavy rains in the north of Spain, vehicles were dragged into the sea, at least 5 thousand houses were left without electricity. On the other hand, no loss of life was reported due to the flood disaster.

Entry Date: 02.09.2021 16:47

SHARE THIS ALBUM

The flood caused by heavy rains caused extensive damage in the coastal town of Alcanar in the Autonomous Region of Catalonia, located in the northeast of Spain.

GALLERY CONTINUES

In the town, where streets and streets were flooded, damage occurred to houses and workplaces. About 10 vehicles caught in the flood waters were dragged into the sea.

While communication was disrupted due to the damage to the telephone lines, at least 5 thousand houses were left without electricity.

Flooding also occurred in the central and northern parts of the country, including the capital Madrid.

Those who were stuck in the areas where the flood waters rose were rescued by helicopters, while those who were stuck in their vehicles were removed by the teams.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 2, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Nubank may debut shares on the NY Stock Exchange with a market value of US$ 55 billion

Nubank may debut shares on the NY Stock Exchange with a market value of US$ 55 billion

August 28, 2021
Photo of Last minute: Earthquake in Afghanistan! It was felt from Kabul too…

Last minute: Earthquake in Afghanistan! It was felt from Kabul too…

August 30, 2021
Photo of WhatsApp means: understand the origin of the name

WhatsApp means: understand the origin of the name

August 22, 2021
Photo of captain virat kohli: ind vs eng: virat kohli hints at possible changes in 4th test, r ashwin may get chance of place of ishant sharma

captain virat kohli: ind vs eng: virat kohli hints at possible changes in 4th test, r ashwin may get chance of place of ishant sharma

August 29, 2021
Back to top button