kohli out robinson: watch video ollie robinson gets out virat kohli after 27th test fifty, Indian captain reacts

Kohli completes the fastest 23 thousand international runs Virat scored half-centuries in two consecutive innings after two years Indian captain scored 27th half-century of Test career New Delhi

Captain Virat Kohli once again returned to the pavilion leaving Team India in the middle. The Indian team had lost its three wickets for 39 runs at one time in the first innings of the fourth Test match (India vs England 4th Test) of the series released at Kennington Oval.

After this, Kohli along with Ravindra Jadeja added 30 runs for the fourth wicket. After Jadeja’s dismissal, the captain got the support of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Both shared a 36-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Virat Kohli 23000 international runs: Virat Kohli created history, Sachin Tendulkar also left behind

Kohli was seen in great rhythm. He scored his 27th half-century but after that he could not stay at the crease for long. Fast bowler Olly Robinson once again caught Virat in his net.

England Cricket shared a video of Virat on its official Twitter handle, in which the Indian captain was seen walking towards the pavilion in despair after being dismissed.

Kohli could not detect Robinson’s ball and the ball took the outer edge of the bat and got into the tales of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. In this way the half-century innings of the Indian captain came to an end. Robinson was successful in making Kohli his victim for the third time in the current series. After two years, Virat scored a half-century in two consecutive innings for the second time.

Jadeja had landed before Rahane, the plan failed, what was the strategy to send him to number five

Opened the account with a four on Anderson’s ball, made this world record

During this, Kohli also completed the fastest 23,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli opens his account with a four off Anderson’s ball. During this, Virat left behind many legends including Sachin Tendulkar. Virat achieved this feat in 490 innings while Sachin had to take 522 innings to score 23 thousand international runs.

England won the toss and elected to bowl

Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first at Kennington Oval. India made two changes in their playing XI. Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur came in place of pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, while England brought in Ollie Pope in place of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes in place of Sam Curran.