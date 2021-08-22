syed shahid jakim died: rome olympian and former national football coach ss hakim passes away: olympian and former coach of indian football team shahid hakim passes away

syed shahid jakim died: rome olympian and former national football coach ss hakim passes away: olympian and former coach of indian football team shahid hakim passes away

Highlights

Syed Shahid Hakim Salgaokar was also the coach of the club, took his last breath at the age of 82 Asian Games 1982 Was assistant coach with PK BanerjeeNew Delhi

Syed Shahid Hakim, former India footballer and participant in the 1960 Rome Olympics, died at a hospital in Gulbarga on Sunday. Family sources gave this information. Syed Shahid Hakim popularly known as Hakim Saab was 82 years old. He had recently suffered a stroke after which he was admitted to a hospital in Gulbarga.

Hakim was associated with Indian football for five decades. He later became a coach and was also awarded the Dronacharya Award. He was the assistant coach at the 1982 Asian Games with PK Banerjee and later became the head coach of the national team during the Merdeka Cup.

His best performance as a coach at the domestic level was for Mahindra & Mahindra (now Mahindra United) when the team won the Durand Cup in 1988 by defeating a strong East Bengal team. He also coached Salgaokar.

He was also FIFA’s international referee and was awarded the prestigious Dhyan Chand Award. Hakim, a former Squadron Leader of the Air Force, was also the Regional Director of Sports Authority of India. He was also the Project Director prior to the Under-17 FIFA World Cup.

From IAS Suhas LY to Jhajharia, medal contenders in Tokyo Paralympics 2020, know about your para athletes

Hakim used to play as a central midfielder but the fact is that he did not get a chance to play in the 1960 Rome Olympics. Incidentally then the coach was his father Syed Abdul Rahim. He then missed out on a place in the Asian Games 1962 gold medal winning team.