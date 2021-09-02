Britain and the USA are not superpowers!

Ben Wallace, in an interview with Spectator magazine, noted that the time has come for the public to take a realistic look at Britain’s place in the world.

“ENGLAND WAS NOT A SUPER POWER”

Noting that Britain “could not establish a mass army for 50 years or even longer”, Wallace said, “It is clear that England is not a superpower, but a superpower that is not ready to continue something, is not a superpower anyway. It is definitely a global one. It’s not power, it’s just great power.” said.

