James Anderson bleeding knee: James Anderson bowling with bleeding knee in oval test vs India: ENGvIND: James Anderson playing with a bleeding knee, photo viral on social media

James Anderson bleeding knee: James Anderson bowling with bleeding knee in oval test vs India

Oval
On the first day of the fourth Test match between India and England, a picture was seen on the field at that time, seeing which everyone was stunned. England’s great fast bowler James Anderson kept playing with bloody knees. The 39-year-old pacer’s trousers were completely red from the knees. The incident happened in the 42nd over of the Indian innings. Then captain Virat Kohli (50) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (5) were busy handling their team.

However, no information has been revealed about when and how James Anderson got this injury. These injured pictures of Anderson are becoming fiercely viral on social media. Fans are praising the spirit and courage of his speed star.

