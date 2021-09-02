Jadeja had landed before Rahane, the plan failed, what was the strategy to send him to number five

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 2, 2021
1

The Oval Indian team management stunned the world when star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came to bat at number five. In the first innings of the fourth Test, veterans like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara had returned to the pavilion. Virat Kohli was handling a front. After the fall of the third wicket, Ajinkya Rahane had to come on the field, but everyone was surprised to see Jaddu holding the bat. Why did Jadeja come at number five? A world class batsman with 12 Test centuries and 24 half-centuries to his name. Whose average is 44 after 77 test matches. Which grows better on foreign soil than at home. What was the idea behind promoting bits and pieces player Ravindra Jadeja to bat instead of Ajinkya Rahane, who is also the vice-captain of the team. However, as soon as Jaddu was dismissed for 10 runs, this plan also fell to the ground. Rahane-Pant struggling with poor form The only reason that seems to be behind this plan is the current form of Rahane and Pant. While Rahane scored 5, 1, 61, 18 and 10 in five innings of three matches of this Test series against England, Rishabh Pant scored only 25, 37, 22, 2 and 1 runs. On the other hand, playing at the fifth order, Jadeja has scored three triple centuries and two double centuries. Although all these scores have come not in international but in first-class cricket.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 2, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of England 1st innings report and highlights: IND vs ENG 3rd test day 3 England 1st innings report and highlights ; ENG 1st Innings Highlights: On the third day, England’s first innings was tied within 20 minutes, taking a 354-run lead over India

England 1st innings report and highlights: IND vs ENG 3rd test day 3 England 1st innings report and highlights ; ENG 1st Innings Highlights: On the third day, England’s first innings was tied within 20 minutes, taking a 354-run lead over India

August 27, 2021
Photo of joe root most successful test captain: joe root happy with his perfect form ; Joe Root becomes most successful test captain of England; Joe Root Statement: Joe Root happy with ‘perfect storm’ that forced India into innings defeat

joe root most successful test captain: joe root happy with his perfect form ; Joe Root becomes most successful test captain of England; Joe Root Statement: Joe Root happy with ‘perfect storm’ that forced India into innings defeat

August 28, 2021
Photo of Sumit Antil Won Gold medal: Tu Bhi Hai Rana’s descendant.. Sumit won the gold medal in Paralympics, these veterans including PM Modi congratulated

Sumit Antil Won Gold medal: Tu Bhi Hai Rana’s descendant.. Sumit won the gold medal in Paralympics, these veterans including PM Modi congratulated

August 30, 2021
Photo of The Taliban signals August 31 for the evacuation of foreigners in the country

The Taliban signals August 31 for the evacuation of foreigners in the country

August 24, 2021
Back to top button