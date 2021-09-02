cheteshwar pujara james anderson: cheteshwar pujara out record 11th times by james anderson in test cricket

Oval

Cheteshwar Pujara’s poor form continues. There has been a crack in this ‘new wall’ of Team India. Cheteshwar, who has once become another name of trust, is proving to be a failure in the Oval Test as well. He disappointed again when the team needed him in the first innings. A brilliant ball from Anderson did his job and India’s score was 39/3.

Anderson’s victim for the record 11th time

India had lost their two wickets for 28 runs. Now the whole burden was on Pujara and Kohli. England, on the other hand, wanted to strengthen their hold in the match by taking one more wicket here. Joe Root handed the ball to his most experienced bowler James Anderson. Jimmy did not disappoint his captain either. This was the 11th time that Pujara was dismissed by Anderson. No one has dismissed him more times in Test cricket than this English pacer.

Australian understands Pujara’s weakness!

Pujara, playing four runs in 30 balls, may have been dismissed by Anderson the maximum number of 11 times, but this Indian batsman is the favorite victim of the Australian bowlers. Spinner Nathan Lyon has 10, pacer Pat Cummins has seven and Josh Hazlewood has run him six times.

How Pujara got out

Anderson, who brought his sixth and 20th over of the innings, did wonders on the fourth ball. The ball is thrown slightly outside the off-stump. Pujara tried to play a defensive shot following the movement, but the ball took the outer edge of the bat and got stuck in the glove of the wicketkeeper. The umpire showed no hesitation in raising his finger. In this way, Ravindra Jadeja entered the field as a new batsman at the fifth order.

Pujara’s last 10 Test innings

If you look at the last 10 innings of this Saurashtra batsman who landed at number three, you will be disappointed. In the scores of 1, 91, 9, 45, 4, 12*, 21, 38, 8 and 15, you see only one half-century. In the second innings of the Leeds Test, he looked effective after scoring 91 runs, but could not save India from a bad defeat.