Delayed! General Motors Announces Chevrolet Bolt Recall in Brazil

After making a global recall announcement for the Chevrolet Bolt, General Motors do Brasil also prompted customers of its electric car for the same procedure. But, unlike what is happening abroad, the automaker will initially make some repairs to the batteries before replacing them, as there is concern about the reliability of cells manufactured by LG.

It is worth remembering that the reason for the recall is the chronic defects in the anode flap and in the separator, which can deteriorate and cause fires. “In cases where the vehicle, during charging, has the battery charged at full capacity or very close to full capacity, non-compliance may generate a risk of fire, with the possibility of material damage, serious physical injury or even fatality”, GM said in a statement.



+23

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to General Motors do Brasil, the following versions of the Bolt will be called:

Chassis No.: L4100194 to L4125710 Starting and ending date of manufacture: 14/Jun/2019 to 20/Jun/2020

As usual in recall procedures, the service is completely free. Estimated repair time, according to GM, is 30 minutes. To schedule, just go to the company’s official website.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.