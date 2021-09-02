ravi ashwin in team india playing xi: why ravichandran ashwin didn’t get chance in playing xi explains virat kohli after toss in oval test

Oval

The fourth Test match against England started from today at The Oval. During the toss, the eyes of the whole world were on Virat Kohli. Fans wanted to know whether Ashwin has got a place in the playing XI. As soon as the toss took place, the answer to this question was also found. This world’s best spinner is once again out of the team.

Why didn’t Ashwin get a place?

When Captain Kohli was questioned on this issue, he was of the clear opinion that the playing XI has been selected keeping in mind the English team. According to Virat, ‘England has four left-handers. In such a situation, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja can get the direct advantage of the rough made by the four Indian pacers. At the same time, he gives balance at number seven as well. Rory Burns, David Malan, Moeen Ali and James Anderson are the four batsmen for England.

Is Ashwin being overlooked?

This is what it seems after listening to this statement of Kohli. Ravichandran is not only India’s top spinner but he has also proved his worth with the bat down the order. Be it saving a match in Australia or scoring a century against England in the home series. He is also the number two bowler in the world in the current ranking. His record in England has also been impressive. The 34-year-old off-spinner, who has taken 18 wickets in 11 Test matches, would certainly have felt uncomfortable if the 34-year-old was in the playing XI.

VIDEO: Then Ashwin was not found in the playing XI, what was the reason for the weather?

England won the toss, two changes in both the teams

Host captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first. Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that if he had won the toss, he would have chosen to bowl too, but it is something that is not in anyone’s control. India has made two changes in this match. Umesh Yadav in place of Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur in place of Mohammed Shami have been given a place in the XI. The England team has also made two changes and has brought in Ollie Pope in place of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes in place of Sam Karen.

Playing XI of both the team

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1. Both teams for this match are as follows: India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah .

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, David Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali (vc), Jonny Bairstow, Craig Overton, Olly Robinson, James Anderson, Chris Woakes.