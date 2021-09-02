rahul jakhar paralympics: rahul jakhar finished fifth in P3 mixed 25m pistol event – rahul jakhar won 5th place in 25m pistol competition in tokyo paralympics

Tokyo

Indian shooter Rahul Jakhar finished fifth in the P3 mixed 25m pistol SH1 event of the Paralympic Games here on Thursday. Jakhar, thirty-five, was eliminated after the end of the seventh series in the finals. He qualified for the finals by finishing second with a score of 576 in qualifying, with 284 in the precision and 292 in the rapid stage. This is his best international performance so far.

In the SH1 pistol event, shooters have a spinal cord injury or amputation of an arm or leg resulting in a deformity of an arm or leg. Among other Indians, Akash could not qualify for the final as he finished 20th in qualification with a score of 551 (278 in Precision and 273 in Rapid).

Both men’s and women’s shooters compete in the mixed event, with the top eight qualifying for the final. China’s Jing Huang won the gold medal in the finals with a Paralympic record score of 27. He also holds the world record with a score of 36 which he made in this event in 2018. Poland’s Szymon Sowinski won the silver with a score of 21 and Oleksiy Danyuciuk of Ukraine won the bronze with a score of 20.

India has so far won two medals in shooting. The first was achieved by Avani Lekhara by winning the gold medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 event. Singhraj Adana then won a bronze medal in the men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event.