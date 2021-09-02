Oppo’s folding cell phone to adopt the same screen technology as the iPhone 13 Pro

The foldable smartphone market appears to have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Although brands have committed to the arrival of the new category of devices, only Samsung continues to bet all its chips with the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but it seems that Oppo is eyeing the segment and can present its first folding very soon.

According to information from the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, Oppo’s first folding cell phone will offer a flexible internal display of LTPO-type OLED technology, allowing an intelligent variation of the 120 Hz refresh rate.

The rumor doesn’t detail the nature of the folding format, just indicating the presence of the internal folding screen, making room for us to expect a smartphone with a design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Fold, being a smartphone that looks like transforms into a compact tablet, or similar to the Z Flip 3 and Motorola Razr 2019, a smartphone that can be zipped in half for greater convenience when storing in pockets.

The LTPO screen is the same type that Apple will use in the future iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which guarantees support for high refresh rates with up to 120 Hz for fluid browsing, but stands out for its intelligent management, using a higher rate. raised only when needed and saving energy by not activating 120 Hz at all times.

Oppo has previously presented a conceptual smartphone with a stretchable screen, allowing the display to be expanded with just a gesture on the side of the device, transforming the model into a compact tablet and, when performing the same gesture, returning to the classic smartphone format. Unfortunately there are no details regarding the release date of such a project.

If Oppo is indeed prepared to debut its folding — and it is very likely that it is, since this has been a very promising segment for Samsung — news should emerge within the next few months.

Source: Digital Chat Station via cnBeta (in Chinese)

