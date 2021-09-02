Domestic flights from Kabul Airport will resume tomorrow. In the news, it was emphasized that international flights “will take time”.

Al-Jazeera previously reported that a Qatari technical team assessed the damage at the airport and plans to reopen it “soon”.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a statement that the Gulf state is in talks with the Taliban and is working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations at the Kabul airport.