ind vs eng live score: india vs eng LIVE: Joe Root chose to bowl, Ashwin did not get place in Indian team – india tour of england 2021 ind vs eng 4th test day 1 live cricket score updates

London

England captain Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fourth Test against India. England has made two changes in this match. England captain Joe Root has won the toss at The Oval and decided to bowl first. There are clouds in the sky and the grass root on the pitch wants to take advantage of it.

There are two changes in the England team, Ollie Pope has come in place of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes has been included in place of Sam Curran.

Virat Kohli said that we too would have decided to bowl first but the toss is not in your control. You should be prepared for both. He said that Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur have been included in place of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, who are not playing due to injury.

He said that partnership is very important for us. The Indian team has not given Ravichandran Ashwin a chance in this match as well. Although he said that our right-arm bowlers bowl over the wicket, it will be of great help for left-arm bowler Ravindra Jadeja.

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

England

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, David Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson