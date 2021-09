AKINCI TİHA has caused concern! Greece is in panic.

FEAR OF THE DIAMOND IN GREECE

According to the news of Yorgo Kırbaki from Hürriyet, after the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and armed unmanned aerial vehicles (SİHA) produced in Turkey, the delivery of the first Akıncı TİHA (attack unmanned aerial vehicle) to the Turkish Armed Forces, Athens Caused concern.