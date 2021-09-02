james anderson vs kohli: what did virat kohli do on the wicket

New Delhi

England pacer James Anderson, who has dismissed skipper Virat Kohli twice in the ongoing Test series against India, says he wants to show the Indian captain what it means to get him out.

There was some tussle between Anderson and Kohli during the second test match. In the third Test, Anderson bowled the Indian team’s first innings for 78 runs with a lethal bowling.

In a column for The Telegraph, Anderson said, “When I got Kohli out in the first innings at Leeds, there was a lot of emotion. It was very similar to Trent Bridge. I think taking his wicket is a little extra because he is a good player as well as their captain. I want to show him what it means to us to get him out.



“Our aim was to bowl in partnership and it was a good example for us to bowl in India’s second innings. I bowled the first 12 deliveries to Kohli out of which he left 10. The five-match series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1 and the fourth Test between the two teams will be played at The Oval from Thursday.



James Anderson said Kohli’s wicket is very important