james anderson vs kohli: what did virat kohli do on the wicket

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 2, 2021
0

New Delhi
England pacer James Anderson, who has dismissed skipper Virat Kohli twice in the ongoing Test series against India, says he wants to show the Indian captain what it means to get him out.

There was some tussle between Anderson and Kohli during the second test match. In the third Test, Anderson bowled the Indian team’s first innings for 78 runs with a lethal bowling.

In a column for The Telegraph, Anderson said, “When I got Kohli out in the first innings at Leeds, there was a lot of emotion. It was very similar to Trent Bridge. I think taking his wicket is a little extra because he is a good player as well as their captain. I want to show him what it means to us to get him out.

1200x900_NBT_1 (1) (3)
“Our aim was to bowl in partnership and it was a good example for us to bowl in India’s second innings. I bowled the first 12 deliveries to Kohli out of which he left 10. The five-match series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1 and the fourth Test between the two teams will be played at The Oval from Thursday.
james-anderson

James Anderson said Kohli’s wicket is very important

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 2, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of virat kohli sachin tendulkar: Call Sachin Tendulkar And Ask For Help says Sunil Gavaskar to Virat Kohli; Kohli should take Sachin’s help to recover from poor form… Sunil Gavaskar’s advice to the captain

virat kohli sachin tendulkar: Call Sachin Tendulkar And Ask For Help says Sunil Gavaskar to Virat Kohli; Kohli should take Sachin’s help to recover from poor form… Sunil Gavaskar’s advice to the captain

August 25, 2021
Photo of Motorola releases Ready For wirelessly and via PC for new Edge 20 line

Motorola releases Ready For wirelessly and via PC for new Edge 20 line

August 26, 2021
Photo of Giphy lowered its value during sale to Facebook to outwit regulators

Giphy lowered its value during sale to Facebook to outwit regulators

August 25, 2021
Photo of What is and how to use Intel Turbo Boost on Mac

What is and how to use Intel Turbo Boost on Mac

August 30, 2021
Back to top button