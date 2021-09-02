ravi shastri and virat kohli: virat kohli says we made a team which everyone wants to beat

London

India captain Virat Kohli says his relationship with head coach Ravi Shastri is based on mutual respect and trust, which has helped him build a team that everyone wants to beat. A new exclusive club for members ‘The Chambers’ was inaugurated at the Taj Hotel here in the presence of Kohli and his teammates on the eve of the fourth Test against England starting at The Oval on Thursday.

Kohli said, “Our work relationship and off the field too, is built on mutual respect and trust, a common vision we share, a common goal, to take Indian cricket to a higher and better place than what we got. Carry.’

He said, ‘That was always our goal and I think we have been able to achieve it because of the talent we had, with the great game of the whole team. We stand as what teams all over the world want to beat and it is a matter of great pride for us.

Meanwhile, a special ‘Rondevoo Series’ was released in the UK, marking Shastri’s debut as a writer with ‘Stargazing: The Players in My Life’. “This is his first book and I hope he writes more as he has a lot to share,” Kohli said.

In the midst of talks about the new book, when Shastri was asked about the ongoing 1-1 Test series, he said the last two matches will be exciting. “When you and the captain have the same opinion, things become a lot easier and most of our players have the same opinion,” Shastri said.

“Our idea is to move on and win the game. We are not here to increase numbers, we are here to play positive cricket and win. “It has been an exciting series, it should be like this and I think it will be more exciting in the next few weeks,” Shastri said.