How to add Nubank card expiration dates to the calendar

Need help remembering when your credit card bill is due? Nubank (Android l iOS l Web) has functionality exclusively for that purpose. Bank customers can program the app to mark the date on the calendar — which is very useful for those who have a very busy routine, a very poor memory, or both.

Just recording a reminder in the calendar, however, may be ineffective for some users. For that reason, we’ll also teach you how to enable notifications on your mobile. Thus, you will be notified by the device when it is time to pay off your debts.

How to program the Nubank app to mark due dates on the calendar

Step 1: Access the Nubank app and, in the top left corner, click on the profile icon to see more options for your account;

The feature activation process, while simple, is not obvious. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: done that, select the “Configure app” option;

The functionality is in the “App Settings” menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Among the available resources, enable the option “Mark due dates in the calendar”;

From this screen, you can also enable Nubank Smart Search. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: Next, access your mobile’s native calendar (or the one that is set as the default) and find the due date of the invoice. Access scheduled events by clicking on the date;

In the calendar, access the due date of the invoice. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: You will see the event created right away. To check if notifications are enabled, click on the title;

Select the event to view the information. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6: Now select the “Edit” button located in the upper right corner of the screen;

Click “Edit” to see if notifications are enabled. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 7: Check if the alert is active and if not, enable it. Finally, save your changes and close the program. Thereafter, you will be notified monthly when your Nubank invoice reaches its due date.

If the alert is off, enable it and save the settings. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to program the Nubank app to mark the invoice due date on your mobile calendar.

