virat kohli 23000 runs: Captain Virat Kohli will achieve a special position as soon as he makes just one run, will become the fastest batsman to complete 23 thousand runs – virat kohli is just one run away from completing 23000 runs in international cricket

New Delhi

Indian captain Virat Kohli is just one run away from reaching a special milestone in international cricket. He is about to complete 23000 runs in international cricket.

Virat will be the fastest player to score 23000 runs in international cricket. Kohli has so far scored 22999 runs in 489 innings of 439 matches. His average is 55.28. And he has scored 70 centuries and 116 half-centuries.

Kohli will become the fastest batsman to score 23,000 runs in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar had achieved this position in 522 innings. Before this series, Kohli needed 125 runs to complete 23000 runs. So far he has scored 124 runs in five innings of this series.

Virat Kohli will be the third Indian batsman to make 23000 internationals. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar is leading the way by scoring 34357 runs. Whereas Rahul Dravid (24208) is in second place. Overall, he will be the seventh batsman to complete 23000 runs.

Talk about the series The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1. The first match of the series played in Nottingham ended in a draw. At the same time, winning the Lord’s match, took the lead in the series. But Leeds made a strong comeback for England.