The Turkish Red Crescent took care of the Afghans who returned home! They became shopkeepers with the help of Turkey | A News in Kabul

September 2, 2021
1

A Haber team also handed a microphone to an authorized person from the Turkish Red Crescent, which has enabled dozens of Afghans to establish a new life in Kabul. A Red Crescent official said, “As the Turkish Red Crescent Delegation to Afghanistan, we operate throughout Afghanistan in many fields, not just humanitarian aid. We, together with our partners here, provide job opportunities and cooperation with our partners here, within the scope of the voluntary post-return support project from the shops you see today. We provide a livelihood.” he said.

In Kabul, where the Turkish Red Crescent continues to work, the only wish of Afghans is to live in peace.

September 2, 2021
