No salary for paralympics: Rajasthan Paralympic gets salary after many months

Jaipur

After winning the medal in Tokyo Paralympics, the Rajasthan Forest Department has woken up. Now she has realized that she has not paid salaries to three Paralympic medalists yet.

Be it Avni Lakheda, who won gold medal in shooting, Devendra Jhajharia who won silver medal in Javelin or Sundar Singh Gurjar, who won bronze medal, all three had not even received their first salary till recently.

They were hired five to 10 months back but the salary was still pending.

Last Wednesday an official had said that their dues had been cleared. However, the truth of this came to the fore when the family members of Jhajharia and Gurjar told that they have not received any money since they got the job.

Rajasthan Forest Department said, the papers are not complete

While Lakheda was admitted on April 16, Jhajharia and Gurjar were recruited by the Forest Department on November 5 and December 1, 2020, respectively.

The forest department had claimed that his salary was delayed due to non-completion of papers. This happened because all three were preparing for the Tokyo Games by living outside the state.

A senior official said, “An employee needs to be physically present to get the Permanent Retirement Number and get it linked with Aadhaar. Since these people were not in Rajasthan, this could not happen. Along with this, all three had officially joined the job in the state secretariat and not Aranya Bhavan (headquarters of the state forest department).’

Deep Narayan Pandey, who has recently been appointed as the head of the Forest Force, said after the matter came to light, there is a need to simplify the rules for paying salaries.