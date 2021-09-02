How to get skins in LoL

League of Legends (PC | Android | iOS) is the flagship of Riot Games where two teams of five people face off in Summoner’s Rift with the objective of destroying the enemy base. For that, the game requires teamwork and real-time decision-making.

One of the biggest attractions, and which you’ve probably spent more than you should have, are the skins, cosmetics that change the character’s appearance. Today we’re going to show you the available ways, paid or not, to purchase League of Legends cosmetics.

How to get skins through the client

Riot Games launches new cosmetics with each new update, providing several options to choose from. The most common way is through the company’s own system, either by acquiring the famous RPs (Riot Points) that are purchased with real money and exchanged for the cosmetic you choose, or by earning chests based on your performance.

Step 1: when accessing the client, click on the store icon in the upper right corner and then on “Buy”;

Buy RPs to purchase the virtual currency that allows you to buy cosmetics (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 2: There are several ways to pay, select your preference and the amount of RPs you want;

Select the payment method you want and the amount to buy cosmetics or game characters (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3: After purchase, go back to the store page and select “Skins” at the top to see all available for purchase.

Click on “Skins” at the top of the page and select the skin you want to buy (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4: Another way to get skins is through the chests that can be obtained through shop purchases, in the same way as skins, or by getting high marks during matches;

Use the chests that can be purchased in-game or by purchasing to earn skin fragments (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 5: the chests release a skin fragment that remains in your inventory and to be transformed into a usable cosmetic you need to spend “Orange Essence” which is obtained by selling skin fragments you don’t want or earning after leveling up;

Select the skin you want and, if you have enough essence, turn the fragment into a complete cosmetic (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

How to get skins through Prime Gaming

Amazon’s service provides cosmetics from time to time for the most diverse games and one of them, of course, is League of Legends. To achieve this you must have an Amazon Prime account, link your Riot Games account with the service and enjoy.

Step 1: go to Prime Gaming’s website, sign up for the plan or log into your account;

Sign the plan if you don’t have it, or access it in the upper right corner (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 2: After entering a screen with all game rewards will appear for you, just look for the League of Legends icon to redeem the reward that will be in your inventory the next time you open the game.

Find the League of Legends icon, if it doesn’t appear at the top of the page, and redeem your reward (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Okay, these are the ways to get a skin in LoL and rock Summoner’s Rift in style.

