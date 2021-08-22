chahal-dhanashree verma: yuzvendra chahal reached bangalore with wife dhanashree verma, virat kohli on september 15th to join the team in uae :

chahal-dhanashree verma: yuzvendra chahal reached bangalore with wife dhanashree verma, virat kohli on september 15th to join the team in uae :

Highlights

Teams have started reaching UAE for the second phase of IPL 2021. Many players of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings team have reached UAE. The first phase of IPL 2021 was played in India New Delhi

Several players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, captained by Virat Kohli, reached Bengaluru on Saturday as part of the second half of IPL 2021. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also arrived with his wife from where the RCB team will leave for UAE on August 29.

The UAE leg of IPL 2021 will start from September 19. RCB players will complete a mandatory 7-day quarantine after gathering in Bengaluru. During this, he will have a regular Kovid-19 test. Players will then enter the Bio Bubble.

Captain Virat Kohli is currently on a tour of England where Team India is playing a 5-match Test series with the hosts. Kohli will reach UAE directly from London. He will join the RCB team in the UAE on 15 September.



Virat’s team will leave for UAE by chartered flight. After reaching Dubai, the players of the RCB team will again have to complete a mandatory 6-day quarantine. It is here that many foreign players including coach Mike Hesson will join the team. Foreign players and staff will start associating with the team from August 29.

RCB has shared photos on its official Twitter handle after many players reached Bengaluru, including pacer Navdeep Saini. Chahal has shared a photo inside the flight with his wife in his Instagram story.

Hasaranga attached to RCB, Katich removed as head coach

RCB added Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who played a key role in helping his team win the T20I series against the Indian team.

Apart from world number two T20 bowler Hasaranga, RCB also picked Sri Lankan pacer Dushmant Chamira to replace Daniel Sams of Australia. Hasangarga was included in place of Adam Zampa.

The franchise also informed that their head coach, Simon Katich, had decided to step down for ‘personal reasons’, with director of cricket Mike Hesson taking over as the team’s head coach.