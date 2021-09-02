2.3 million meters of telecom cables were stolen in Brazil in 6 months

A sufficient length to cover the distance between Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires, Argentina. This corresponds to 2.3 million meters, the same volume of telecommunications cables stolen in the first half of 2021 throughout Brazil.

The amount is 14.5% greater than that recorded in the same period in 2020 (when there were 2 million meters of cables). The biggest harmed by these actions are the users — who are left without access to essential services. At the same time, companies have to replace components.

Marcos Ferrari, executive president of Conexis Brasil Digital, which brings together telecommunications and connectivity companies, says that these criminal actions prevent the provision of services correctly. “At the same time, they affect the normal functioning of society. As a result, the biggest losers are the users.”

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Image: Reproduction/Envato/duallogic

In 2020, 6.7 million customers were left without services as a result of theft or theft of telecommunications network cables. That’s almost double the population of Uruguay. The number is 34% higher than that registered in 2019: at the time, around 5 million users had their services interrupted.

The actions also compromise public utility services such as police, fire and medical emergencies. This year’s total is already half that of last year (4.6 million meters of cables). Compared to 2019, the increase is 16%.

Action and legislation

Companies in the segment defend a coordinated action of public security that involves the Judiciary, Legislative and Executive, in parallel with the approval of bills that increase the penalties for these crimes and help to fight them. In addition, they point out that it is important to punish companies that buy stolen or stolen equipment and change the rule that penalizes operators when the service is interrupted due to crime.

This is because, according to them, these interruptions lead to a double penalty: the criminal action itself (and that the companies have to fight with the replacement of stolen cables) and the punishment coming from the regulatory body, which imposes a fine for service not provided, regardless of the reason .

Source: Conexis

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.