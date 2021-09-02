Former employee deletes 20,000 company files and faces 10 years in prison

Juliana Barile, a former employee of a credit union in New York, pleaded guilty to unauthorized access to company computers and destroying more than 21 GB of data in revenge for being fired.

According to information from the lawsuit, Barile worked remotely as a part-time employee until May 19, 2021, when she was fired. Employees of the institution even asked the company’s IT support to remove the access credentials of the former employee, but this did not happen. Two days later, on May 21, Juliana Barile managed to log into the company’s systems for 40 minutes. In that time, it has deleted more than 20,000 files and about 3,500 folders, for a total of 21 GB of data deleted from the institution’s system.

Among the deleted data was information about customer loans and important files from the financial institution’s ransomware software. In addition to these, files such as the minutes of directors’ meetings were also deleted. Some of the lost data was backed up, but even so, the company had to spend the equivalent of more than R$50,000 at the current dollar rate to recover the data deleted during the invasion.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Five days after the file was hacked and deleted, she texted a friend bragging about it. Now that she has pleaded guilty to Brooklyn federal court, her sentence could be up to 10 years in prison.

Fear of being hacked and losing data? Click here for tips on how to protect yourself better online.

Source: Bleeping Computer

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.