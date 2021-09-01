How to Delete Expired Tickets on iPhone Wallet and Apple Watch

Airline tickets that have already been used, tickets for plays and musicals that have already taken place, or even credit and debit cards that you have exchanged and no longer use — there are many situations for you to review your iPhone and Apple Watch Wallet tickets and remove the ones that it no longer makes sense to keep stored.

Although they are not really a burden or something that negatively impacts the application’s performance, if you use the iOS Wallet frequently, an excessive amount of accumulated tickets can hinder the use of the app on a daily basis. After all, a greater number of tickets means less agility to find the right card for the right time.

Here’s how to delete expired tickets from your iPhone or Apple Watch Wallet:

on the iPhone

Step 1: Open your iPhone Wallet, scroll down the entire screen and click “Edit Tickets”.

Open Wallet and click to edit tickets. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: Located on the left side of each ticket, click on the red icon.

Click on the red icon for the ticket you want to remove. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3: Click “Delete” to remove it from your iPhone Wallet list.

Select to delete the selected ticket. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

On Apple Watch

Step 1: In your Apple Watch’s Watch app, locate and click on the ticket you want to remove.

Click on the ticket you want to remove from the Wallet. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: The ticket will open on the screen, bringing the information regarding what it is about.

The selected ticket will open with the information. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3: Scroll down the entire screen and click on the “Delete” option.

Select to delete the selected ticket. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4: A confirmation will appear on the screen, alerting you that the ticket will also be removed from your iPhone.

Confirm the removal of the selected ticket. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

