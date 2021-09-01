Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli: Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli in ICC test batsman rankings: Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli in ICC rankings

Dubai

Opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday overtook his captain Virat Kohli to become India’s top-ranked batsman in the International Cricket Council’s latest Test player rankings.

Rohit scored 19 and 59 runs in the third Test to move up a place to a career-best fifth position. He has a total of 773 rating points which is seven more than Kohli. Kohli was not at the top of the ICC rankings last time among Indian batsmen in November 2017.

Then Cheteshwar Pujara was second and he was in fifth place. Pujara has moved up three places to 15th position after scoring 91 runs in the second innings of the third Test against England at Headingley. Rishabh Pant is running at 12th position despite a loss of four places.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is also ranked ninth in the bowlers’ list with a gain of one place. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retains the second spot behind Australia’s Pat Cummins.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin have also retained their third and fourth positions in the list of Test all-rounders. West Indies’ Jason Holder tops the list. England captain Joe Root has once again risen to the top of the batting rankings after nearly six years, thanks to his stellar performance in the ongoing World Test Championship series against India. Thirty-year-old Root started the series in fifth position but managed to reach the top spot with 507 runs in three Tests, overtaking Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He now has a 15-point lead over Williamson.

Root was second before the Leeds Test. He scored 121 runs in England’s only innings at Leeds. Root last took the top spot in December 2015 and was then overtaken by Williamson. After this Smith and Kohli also rose to the top of the rankings. Apart from these four, the last time South Africa’s AB de Villiers had topped the batting rankings was in November 2015. Root is now just one point behind his career-best 917 ratings points. He touched this figure in August 2015 by scoring 130 against Australia in Nottingham.

In the weekly rankings, England’s batsmen have also benefited from openers Rory Burns (up five places to 24th) and Jonny Bairstow (up two places to 70th) while David Malan scored 70 runs in the rankings. Re-entered in 88th place. Among the bowlers, veteran England pacer James Anderson has returned to the top five. Man of the match Ollie Robinson has gained nine places to be at 36th position after taking seven wickets in the match.

Craig Overton has re-entered the rankings at 73rd position with three wickets in both innings. In the men’s T20 International rankings, Ireland’s Paul Stirling has moved up one place to 23rd with his innings of 24 and 37 against Zimbabwe. Kevin O’Brien has moved up from 42nd to 39th with 25 and 60 runs in two matches in Dublin. Zimbabwe’s Tendai Chetara has moved up five places to 99th in the bowlers’ list.