Microsoft 365 now comes with anonymized data reporting from the start

Microsoft changed the details of usage statistics for Microsoft 365, now displaying pertinent information to users anonymously from the start, by default.

The activities reported by the statistics encompass all the applications present under the Microsoft 365/Office 365 corporate umbrella, such as Edge browser, Outlook, SharePoint and Teams. According to an official statement from the company, information pertaining to individual users will have their information displayed anonymously, to help companies that make use of Microsoft software comply with the privacy laws of the various places where they are used.

The change to usage data has already taken effect, with the change being implemented on September 1st. Affected data is typically made available to both IT teams and administrators in various analysis tools such as Microsoft Graph, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint. However, although by default the data is configured not to expose users, global administrators will have the option to continue using the data with information that allows identification.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Microsoft 365 usage statistics have been the target of criticism for some time now. Last year, the “Productivity Score” function, available to network administrators with the company’s suite of applications, was heavily criticized for allowing managers to monitor how employees were spending their time. The role gave users scores from 0 to 100 based on features such as communication, meetings, content collaboration, teamwork, mobility, and networking.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/microsoft/microsoft-365-usage-analytics-now-anonymizes-user-info-by-default/

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.