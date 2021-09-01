moeen ali vice captain: england vs india moeen ali replaces jos buttler as england’s vice captain for oval test: ENGvIND: jos buttler to become father

London

All-rounder Moeen Ali has been named England’s vice-captain for the fourth Test against India starting at The Oval from Thursday, after Jos Buttler has been given paternity leave in view of the birth of his second child, after which Moeen was named vice-captain. Gaya.

Jonny Bairstow can take over the wicketkeeping responsibility in place of Jos Buttler. On the other hand, 34-year-old Moeen has played 63 for England so far in which he has scored 2879 runs with the help of five centuries, he has also taken 193 wickets. Mark Wood will be available for selection after recovering from a shoulder injury, while Chris Woakes, who was out of the first three games due to injury, is back in the squad.

David Malan, who is returning to the Test format for England, looked in fine form at Headingley. The presence of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes will ease the workload of veteran pacer James Anderson. England however have enough resources to trouble India.

Teams: England: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, David Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Sau, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Timing: The match will be played from 3.30 pm Indian time.