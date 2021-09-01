No Man’s Sky receives Frontiers expansion; see the news

No Man’s Sky, space exploration game with procedurally generated planets, received this Wednesday (1st) its 17th update. Entitled “Frontiers”, the additional content introduces occupied settlements on planets.

Now, when arriving in one of the worlds, the explorer can find small villages with buildings, dwellings and inhabitants with their own routines. The addition marks another step towards making the game’s planets richer and more alive.

It is still possible to become a settlement supervisor, becoming a leader for the citizens. Once in post, the player will be sought out by the settler population to map out city planning, treasure management, policy decisions and conflict resolution.

Developer Hello Games promises that each settlement is procedurally generated, with unique buildings, neighborhood layouts, color schemes, and interior and exterior decor.

It will be possible to take leadership of settlements to solve resource management and political problems (Image: Reproduction/Hello Games)

News for the bases

Frontiers also introduces new options for base construction, including structural sets of wood, stone and alloy parts. Over a hundred new decorative pieces create entirely new ways to add personal character to foundations.

Campaign on Twitch

In a post on PlayStation Blog, developer Hello Games even promised drops for viewers of No Man’s Sky on Twitch. The action will reward users who are watching the game’s lives.

No Man’s Sky is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Series X, and is also part of the Xbox Game Pass catalogue.

Source: PC Gamer, PlayStation Blog

