jadeja vs ashwin: i always keep jadeja in my team said moeen ali on ashwin not playing yet: jadeja vs ashwin: English vice-captain wants to have this Indian in his team

London

Moeen Ali is a bit surprised by R Ashwin’s exclusion in the first three Tests but the England off-spinner said Ravindra Jadeja would have been his choice if India had stuck to the strategy of playing only one specialist spinner.

Jadeja was preferred over Ashwin because of his batting, but there could be a change in the team in the fourth Test starting on Thursday at The Oval. “I’m a little surprised that Ashwin hasn’t played yet, but I think Jadeja is an amazing cricketer and one of my favorite cricketers in the world,” Moin said ahead of the fourth Test.

He said, ‘I would always keep Jadeja in my team. I think after winning at Lord’s, India adopted the strategy of going with four fast bowlers and Jadeja did a great job. I am sure that Ashwin’s name will be considered in the next Test.

Moeen, who scored a hat-trick at the Oval in 2017 against South Africa, said, “I am not expecting a hat-trick again but hopefully the pitch will help the spin.” It is a good wicket to bat on and will help the spinners in the last leg.

Moeen, who returned to the Test side after two years through the Lord’s Test, doesn’t think his place has been confirmed, but said it was an honor to be given the vice-captain. “It is a great honor for England to be captain or vice-captain in any format and I am very excited,” he said.