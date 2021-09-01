Taliban on cricket: Taliban approve Afghanistan’s first Test match since takeover, says cricket board

New Delhi

Not a day goes by when a news from Afghanistan does not capture the attention of the international media. No one can imagine when the Taliban, who grabbed power by coup on the basis of gun, would take any action. The kind of situation in the country, along with the basic needs like education, health, there is a question mark on the future of cricket as well.

With the IPL and World T20 at its head, one of the questions is whether Afghan cricketers will be able to participate in these international events. Now the Taliban has taken the first major decision regarding the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). The latest news is about the historic Afghanistan-Australia Test match.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed that their team will retain the schedule for the Test match against Australia. However, his series against Pakistan was canceled recently. Talking to SBS Pashto, Taliban’s Cultural Commission Deputy Chief Ahmadullah Wasik has said that we fully support this game and will not interfere in cricket matters.

It is pertinent to mention here that a historic Test match is to be played between Australia and Afghanistan in Hobart (Australia) from November 27 to December 1. This will be the first clash between the cricket teams of the two countries in the longest format of the game.