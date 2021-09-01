Microsoft holds event to announce new Surface devices

Microsoft annually holds events to introduce new Surface line products to the market. This year, the manufacturer should bring some new devices such as, for example, the Surface Duo 2, the second generation of the folding cell phone with Android operating system from the giant from Redmond.

Now, the brand announced that it will hold an event at the end of this month to present new products, more precisely on September 22nd. In the invitation for the presentation, it is clear that “the company will talk about devices and Windows 11”, so we can expect the new Surface Duo 2, as well as a new generation of the Surface Pro family, since in the image used for promotion there is the which appears to be a Surface Pro.

Recently, a Surface Go 3 was found in tests in two versions, one with 4GB of RAM and Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and the other with 8GB of RAM and Intel Core i3-10100Y processor. It’s possible that the new generation is more for hardware upgrades.

In the case of Surface Duo 2, it should bring an improved camera set, with a triple system in the rear, possibly counting with a main sensor, an ultrawide and an optical zoom. Its processor must also be upgraded, going to the Snapdragon 888. In addition, it must support 5G and NFC for approach payments.

Now, anyway, it will be necessary to wait a little longer to check out all the news that will be presented by Microsoft at its event on September 22nd. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss a single detail.

Source: The Verge

