The tyranny of the Armenian army has been proven once again! They destroyed vineyards and wheat fields with explosives before retreating

174 UNEXPLOSED BULLETS, BOMBS AND AMMUNITION DESTROYED

It has been determined that the Armenian army has placed mines and explosives in various areas on the Jibrail-Fuzuli road, which has a general length of 12 kilometers. Expert teams are working meticulously to destroy explosives. 174 unexploded shells, ammunition such as bombs and mines were destroyed. The land, known for its vineyards and wheat fields, has been destroyed by explosives. ASPHALT PILLING WORKS STARTED In the city of Fuzuli, asphalt pouring works are carried out on the roads in the areas cleared of mines. After the region is cleared of mines, the people of Azerbaijan will find their homes, which they have been waiting for for years.