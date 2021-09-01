pardeep narwal pro kabaddi league: pro kabaddi league season eight sold more than 190 players for around rs 48 crore

Mumbai
In the auction for the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League to be held in December, 12 franchise teams bought over 190 players for around Rs 48.22 crore and 10 ‘Final Bid Match’ (FBM) cards were used.

Raider Pardeep Narwal became the most expensive player in the history of PKL, who was bought by UP Yoddha for Rs 1.65 million. Siddharth Desai was retained by Telugu Titans for Rs 13 million.

On the other hand, Rahul Choudhary will now play for Puneri Paltan while Tamil Thalaivas bought raider Manjeet from Puneri Paltan for Rs 92 lakh. Category A all-rounder Rohit Gulia was bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 83 lakh while his base price was Rs 25 lakh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers bought raider Arjun Deshwal for Rs 96 lakh. 10 new young players were sold in the auction.

