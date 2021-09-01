steve smith ipl 2021: ipl 2021 steve smith joins delhi capitals camp for second phase 2 in uae

Dubai

Australia batsman Steven Smith has reached Dubai to join Delhi Capitals and participate in the second leg of IPL 2021. Smith will be in a hotel quarantine for six days before joining the team’s practice session.

The runner-up team of IPL 2020 posted a picture of Smith and wrote the caption, ‘Look who has come to join the camp in Delhi. you are welcome.’

Smith did not accompany the Australian team on the West Indies and Bangladesh tour due to injury. He suffered an injury during the first leg of IPL 2021. Smith has made a comeback after recovering from injury.

After the IPL, he has to participate in the T20 World Cup and then play in the Ashes series. Smith was released by Rajasthan Royals after the 2020 season and was bought by Delhi for Rs 2.2 crore in the IPL auction held in February this year.

Delhi’s team is currently at the top with 12 points from eight matches. Delhi will resume their campaign in IPL 2021 with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on 22 September.

Smith’s performance for Delhi

Steve Smith, who captained Rajasthan Royals in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020, was released by the franchise in the year 2020. Smith, who was a flop in both captaincy and batting, got a chance to play only six matches for Delhi this season. Where the former Australian captain scored 104 runs at an average of 26. 34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad was his best score.