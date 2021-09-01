tamim iqbal World T20: bangladesh star batsman tamim iqbal opts out of t20 worldcup: Bangladesh’s biggest star will not play World T20, heart will be happy to know the reason

Dhaka

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has pulled out of the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Oman and UAE next month. In a video message via Facebook, Tamim said he does not want to replace the openers who have been playing this format in his absence in the last 15-16 T20Is.

Tamim suffered a knee injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka in April this year. He was not included in the T20I series against Zimbabwe and Australia and has not been included in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting on Wednesday.

Tamim said, “A while back, I called my board president Najmul Hasan and chief selector Minhajul Abedin. I told him that I don’t think I should be in the World Cup squad and I will not be available for that. There are a few reasons why I am not available for the tournament. The biggest reason is the timing of the game. I haven’t been playing this format for a long time. I don’t think my knee injury is a cause for concern as I was about to recover before the World Cup.

He said, ‘I had the main reason while taking this decision. I don’t think it would be fair to those players who have played in the last 15-16 T20s in which I was not there. I was probably going to be in the World Cup squad, but I think it would not be fair to those players. I have given my message board to both the president and the selector.

Tamim said, ‘I want to make it clear that I am not retiring but I will not play this World Cup. I think it is a fair decision. Youngsters who are playing in the national team should get a chance. His preparation will be better than mine. They will probably be able to serve the team better.