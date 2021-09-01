Huawei’s new patent enables multi-screen interaction in smart cars

Huawei recently released a patent for a new technology that enables multi-screen interaction in smart cars. Some devices such as Smart TVs, cell phones and tablets already have this function, which allows communication between products.

According to the Chinese newspaper IT Home, the feature allows the main image found on the car’s display to be moved to another device through hand gestures towards the desired device. Because it’s a patent, there’s still no more details about the functionality itself.

Huawei has been very focused in the field of autonomous driving in recent years and has disclosed several patents related to the segment. In July of this year, the giant also applied for registration of the Autoware brand, the world’s first “integrated” open source software for autonomous vehicles.

Despite the development of several technologies aimed at the smart car market, the Chinese reiterated that it has no plans to manufacture complete cars and will not invest in any car manufacturer.

The company said it will focus on building information and communication technologies (ICT) to help automakers produce good vehicles and become a supplier of incremental components for smart cars.

Source: Gasgoo, IT Home

