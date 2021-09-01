1258 people died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in the USA

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected people in the USA has exceeded 39 million 201 thousand.

Due to the virus, 1258 people died in the last 24 hours, and the total number of deaths increased to 640 thousand 123.

While California ranks first in the country with more than 4 million 360 thousand cases; This state was followed by Texas with more than 3 million 612 thousand cases and Florida with more than 3 million 223 thousand cases.

California took the first place in the number of deaths with 65,873. This number was recorded as 57 thousand 44 in Texas and 54 thousand 254 in New York.

MORE THAN 74 PERCENT OF THE ADULT POPULATION HAS AT LEAST ONE DOSAGE OF VACCINE

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which tracks Kovid-19 vaccination statistics in the USA, more than 74 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose of Kovid-19 vaccine.

In the country, more than 205 million 26 thousand people received the first dose, and more than 174 million 121 thousand people received the second dose.