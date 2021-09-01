prasidh krishna into india squad: young pacer prasidh krishna added to india squad ahead of the oval test vs england: ENGvIND: name was on standby for three months, now got a place in the team, is the famous Krishna going to debut

London

Karnataka pacer Pramukh Krishna, who has been in the Indian team as a standby for the last three months, has been included in the main Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against England starting here on Thursday.

The decision indicates that Famous may get a chance in the playing XI at The Oval or Manchester as the team management also has to keep an eye on managing the workload of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

“At the request of the team management, the All India Senior Selection Committee has included fast bowler Pramik Krishna in the Indian squad for the fourth Test,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The 25-year-old famous has played just nine first-class matches so far in which he has picked up 34 wickets. In the same year, he took six wickets in the three-match home one-day series against England.

Indian team for 4th Test:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav , Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Saw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur and the famous Krishna.

Stand by: Arjan Nagwaswala.