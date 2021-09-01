He was crushed to death by the elephant while trying to take a selfie with the elephant.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 1, 2021
0

According to the news of New24, in the Kwekwe region of the country, an unidentified adult male was crushed to death after being dragged for meters by the elephant he was trying to take a selfie with.

A friend who was with the victim at the time of the incident was seriously injured as a result of the attack of the elephant and was taken to the Kwekwe District Hospital.

The elephant, which was determined to have escaped from the reserve, was also taken under control by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).

Local people had previously reported to the officials that seven elephants, who had escaped from the conservation area, were roaming the area.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 1, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of bhavinaben patel final match: watch video bhavinaben patel creates history in tokyo, becomes 2nd indian women to wins medal in paralympics

bhavinaben patel final match: watch video bhavinaben patel creates history in tokyo, becomes 2nd indian women to wins medal in paralympics

August 29, 2021
Photo of General Motors recalls all Chevrolet Bolts; understand the reason

General Motors recalls all Chevrolet Bolts; understand the reason

August 24, 2021
Photo of Fastest orbiting asteroid discovered in Solar System

Fastest orbiting asteroid discovered in Solar System

August 25, 2021
Photo of Fantastic Four creates “antiGalactus” costume that Iron Man in flip flops

Fantastic Four creates “antiGalactus” costume that Iron Man in flip flops

August 27, 2021
Back to top button