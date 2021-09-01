indian team announcement for t20 world cup: indian cricket squad for world t20 to be picked by next week after fourth test vs england: wait is over..! Team India will be announced for World T20 after the fourth test

New Delhi

Team India is going to be announced soon for the World T20 starting in UAE from October 17. If all goes well, then within a week you will get to know the names of the players on whose shoulders the responsibility of getting the country the second T20 World Cup will be done.

According to news agency ANI sources, the Indian squad will be announced after the fourth Test against England, starting on September 2. However, the information about the fixed date has not been revealed yet. The meeting of the national selectors is to be held on 7-8th. ICC has made the cut off date on 10th September.

Indo-Pak will clash on October 24

New Zealand and Australia have already announced their teams. The arch rivals India-Pakistan are going to clash in the league round itself. The final of the tournament will be played on November 15. The opening match between the host nation Oman and Papua New Guinea will take place on October 17. Apart from these, Scotland and Bangladesh are the other teams in Group B. After the qualifiers, any one team from Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia will be the fifth team in this group.

Super-12 match from 23 October

The top two teams in both the groups will reach the Super-12, from where the real thrill of the league will begin, this date is 23 October. On this day there will be a collision between Australia and South Africa. The first semi-final will be held on November 10 in Abu Dhabi. The second semi-final will be held in Dubai on 11 November. The title battle will take place on November 14 in Dubai. A reserve day has also been kept for all three knockout matches.

Many big names may be missing

It was expected that the Indian squad would be announced after the IPL. But if we look at the current situation, form and slot, then many names like Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal might be waiting for their turn. India will announce a 15-member squad, 3-4 players will also be in reserve.