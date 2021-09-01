LinkedIn announces end of Stories and surprises no one

LinkedIn introduced short and temporary videos similar to Instagram Stories last year. But, just as Twitter did with the Fleets, the corporate-oriented social network is expected to extinguish the “stories” by the end of September 2021 for lack of public engagement.

In an official blog post, LinkedIn Senior Director of Products Liz Li said the feature was a failure, but asks for user feedback for future endeavors. The cause for the failure is quite obvious: the social network’s audience is different from Snapchat and Instagram users, who like to record their daily lives and more transient events.

Brazil was the first country to receive the LinkedIn Stories (Image: Rafael Arbulu/Canaltech)

According to Li, the network imagined that Stories could boost the publication of more informal videos on their profiles, without affecting their image or reputation, but that didn’t happen. As it is a professional tool, people prefer to maintain a more formal posture, focused on their personalities, skills and experiences, as found by LinkedIn.

More exclusive features

This lesson was learned and should guide the platform’s future features, with less focus on copying other social media apps and more purpose on meeting the needs of the target audience. From an analytical point of view, it is clear that there is room for different proposals for social networks, with people interested in adapting to each space according to the rules established there.

It’s still not known what LinkedIn’s next foray will be, but the executive’s post shows that they will listen much more to the needs of members, especially those who pay to be featured on premium profiles. In the publication, there are even a lot of people with excellent ideas to help keep alive the flame of one of the fastest growing platforms in the world — you can stop by and make suggestions too.

It’s good to see that the mistake served to change directions and enhance the social network, acquired by Microsoft in 2016 for US$ 27 billion. Will other platforms go down the same path and stop randomly copying things from each other?

Source: LinkedIn

