lowest total of new zealand: banvnz bangladesh have dismissed new zealand for their joint lowest ever total:

Dhaka

New Zealand bowed down in front of Bangladeshi bowlers. The entire Kiwi team was all out for just 60 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. This is their joint lowest score in T20 cricket, before Sri Lanka had dealt the Blackcaps with the same score in 2014.

Wicket fell in the first over itself

In the first match of the five-match T20 series, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. This decision proved to be wrong when debutant Rachin Ravindra went on without opening an account on the very third ball. After this the entire team was reduced to the 17th over itself. In the first powerplay i.e. the first six overs, New Zealand had lost their four wickets in making 18 runs.

only two players reached the tens

For Bangladesh, only captain Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls could reach the double score. Both scored 18-18 runs. Interestingly, both debutants Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConkey were dismissed for zero in their first match. Six batsmen got out in the last 17 runs. Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets for Bangladesh, Shakib-al-Hasan took two wickets in his name. Nasum Ahmed, Mehdi Hasani and Mohammad Saifuddin also got two successes each.

Such is the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

The Kiwis have to play a five-match T20 series in Dhaka. All the matches of this series will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. After this series, which will run till September 10, under the captaincy of Tom Latham, New Zealand will leave for Pakistan, where they will play three ODIs and five more T20 Internationals in Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively.

Many legendary players did not come

New Zealand Cricket has decided to rest several players with commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL), so players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson are not with the team on these tours. The IPL season was suspended in May after players and franchise team members tested positive for Covid-19. The remaining matches of the 2021 season will be played in the UAE from 19 September.