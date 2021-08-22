jason holder 3rd umpire: watch video west indies cricketer play match in dressing room after rain washes out day 2 of 2nd test against pakistan : Hey! What is this… Cricket match in the dressing room instead of the ground? You are not shocked, even you will not be able to stop laughing after watching VIDEO

jason holder 3rd umpire: watch video west indies cricketer play match in dressing room after rain washes out day 2 of 2nd test against pakistan : Hey! What is this… Cricket match in the dressing room instead of the ground? You are not shocked, even you will not be able to stop laughing after watching VIDEO

Highlights

West Indies won the first test by one wicket, the second day of the second test was washed out in rain, Pakistan’s team had scored 212 runs for 4 wickets on the first day New Delhi

The second Test match of the series between hosts West Indies and Pakistan (West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test) is being played at Sabina Park in Kingston. The play of the second day of the match was washed out due to rain. On the first day, Pakistan scored 212 runs for 4 wickets.

Due to heavy rain on Saturday, not a single ball could be bowled. In such a situation, along with the fans, the players of both the teams were also disappointed. However, at this time a video of the dressing room of the Windies team is going viral on social media. In the video, Windies cricketers are seen playing matches inside the dressing room.

Battered in England tour in 2018, why Kohli and Co are looking cool in 2021, know the big things

This video has been shared by Windies Cricket from its official Twitter handle. Jomel Warican and Chemar Holder are seen batting. After this, an appeal of LBW is made against Chemar. Here Jason Holder is playing the role of third umpire. Shamrah Brooks is in the role of field umpire. He had declared Warican out. In such a situation, the Waricans demand DRS. After this Jason Holder is seen doing ball tracking in a very unique way.

The Hundred Men’s Final: Paul Stirling and Vitaly’s stormy innings won Southern Brave ‘The Hundred’ title

Fans on social media are having fun on this video of Windies cricketers. One user tweeted, ‘ICC please take Jason Holder for his services permanently. Another user wrote, ‘Great review.’

Babar Azam and Fawad played half-century innings for Pakistan

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Captain Babar Azam scored 75 runs for Pakistan, while Fawad Alam retired hurt after scoring 76 runs. Faheem Ashraf is unbeaten on 23 and Mohammad Rizwan on 22. Pacer Kemar Roach has so far taken 3 wickets for the Windies.