The best ones to play Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour (Android | iOS) is the mobile version of Nintendo’s racing classic released in 2019 and features both single-player and network multiplayer modes. It is the fourteenth title in the franchise whose mechanics fit perfectly in cell phones.

The title is not difficult to learn, but we have some separate tips to enjoy the experience in the best way possible, whether during the races or tips outside of them to help progress and acquire faster improvements for cars and characters.

Tips for playing Mario Kart Tour

Step 1: One of the highlights of the title is the variety of options available to customize your vehicle, so testing and finding the one that best suits your style of play is highly recommended;

Choose which character best fits your style and head to the slopes (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 2: Don’t madly spend your coins and rubies! The importance of discovering your style helps when focusing on what to invest, making your experience more enjoyable;

Step 3: Winning is the ultimate goal, but how you win is also important. Always try to perform tricks, stay in the air as long as possible and skid when possible to get more points and combos;

Perform as many tricks as possible to get a high score and improve your rewards (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4: save items if you are in first place as you will be the main target of other competitors and the items will serve as a shield to negate enemy abilities;

Step 5: If you are not in first, don’t hold your items too much and interfere as much as possible with the competitors’ lives;

Step 6: Keep an eye out for extra missions of each Cup to get more event tokens;

Step 7: Even if you don’t play, log into the app daily to receive the daily bonuses;

Daily bonuses help the player’s progression, so it’s always important to collect them (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 8: whenever possible participate in daily challenges;

Step 9: Use the rubies to try to get the rarest characters in the game, as it is the main currency of the title, their best use is this;

Use rubies to find better characters with more interesting powers (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

By following these tips you’ll have a smoother life in the game, and you can upgrade your vehicles faster to speed through the tracks and ensure victory.

Source: Mario Kart Tour

