Dutch Foreign Minister Kaag is coming to Turkey! Afghanistan diplomacy

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag will pay a working visit to Turkey tomorrow.

In a written statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was stated that “Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag will pay a working visit to our country on September 2, 2021. In the meetings to be held, in addition to bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations and current regional developments, especially Afghanistan, are expected to be discussed.”

