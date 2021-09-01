Dutch Foreign Minister Kaag is coming to Turkey! Afghanistan diplomacy
Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag will pay a working visit to Turkey tomorrow.
In a written statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was stated that “Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag will pay a working visit to our country on September 2, 2021. In the meetings to be held, in addition to bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations and current regional developments, especially Afghanistan, are expected to be discussed.”